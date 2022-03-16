Short Interest in IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) Drops By 20.1%

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 39,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 35,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,065. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10. IO Biotech has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $17.88.

IOBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

