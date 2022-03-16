Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Expands By 22.2%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get J.Jill alerts:

JILL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.69. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill (Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.