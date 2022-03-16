Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Decreases By 18.8%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JHX shares. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,724,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,970,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHX traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,392. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

