Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Decreases By 22.2%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,023. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.