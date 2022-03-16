Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Decreases By 22.2%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,023. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.7% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

