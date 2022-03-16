Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Drops By 22.0%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,865. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
