Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Declines By 20.4%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Kutcho Copper stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 33,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,920. Kutcho Copper has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
