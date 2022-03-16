Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Drops By 20.0%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 446.7 days.

Lawson stock remained flat at $$45.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. Lawson has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

