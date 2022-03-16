Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Grows By 24.7%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 565.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Legrand alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.