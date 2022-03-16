Short Interest in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Drops By 22.1%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 89,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,470. Luby’s has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luby’s by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 442,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Luby’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Luby’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Luby’s by 4,836.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

