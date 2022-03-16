Short Interest in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Drops By 22.1%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 89,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
LUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,470. Luby’s has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
Luby’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.
