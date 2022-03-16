Short Interest in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Drops By 18.1%

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 461,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.43. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

