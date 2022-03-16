Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Drops By 20.9%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $31.68. 717,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,786. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $627.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,408,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,427,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

