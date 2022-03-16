Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Drops By 22.3%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,608.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NIPNF traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. NEC has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.
NEC Company Profile (Get Rating)
