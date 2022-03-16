Short Interest in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Drops By 20.4%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NOVN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 93,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.04. Novan has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novan will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Novan by 557.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

