Short Interest in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Drops By 20.4%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NOVN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 93,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.04. Novan has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novan will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday.
Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
