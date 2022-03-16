Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Declines By 19.1%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

NYSE:NID traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 150,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

