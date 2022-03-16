Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) Declines By 19.8%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 555,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ KTTA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 241,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,497. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 4.16% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

