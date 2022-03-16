Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Decreases By 18.3%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.30.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.