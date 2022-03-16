Short Interest in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rises By 20.0%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 732,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

PLAB stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. 735,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.