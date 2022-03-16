Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Rises By 24.7%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 479,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 384,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:PDI opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 6,000 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $136,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 455,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 72,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

