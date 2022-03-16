Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Declines By 22.0%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $51.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 4,225.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,063,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

