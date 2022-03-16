Short Interest in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Grows By 20.0%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Get PVH alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.41. 88,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,973. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.