Short Interest in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Decreases By 18.3%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on REE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

