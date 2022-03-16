Short Interest in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Decreases By 18.3%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64.
About REE Automotive (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
