Short Interest in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Declines By 20.1%

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Shares of ROK traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,127. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

