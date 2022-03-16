Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Decreases By 18.8%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RXRA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,277. RXR Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,406,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RXR Acquisition by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 1,249,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,669,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 474,980 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in RXR Acquisition by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 1,013,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 7,635.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,148,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,137 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

