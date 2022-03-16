Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Rises By 21.4%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 551,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IPOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 40,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,559. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

