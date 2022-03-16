Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Grows By 22.1%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

STXB stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director H. D. Patel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $63,159.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $2,190,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250 over the last ninety days. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

