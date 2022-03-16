Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Drops By 20.7%

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. 83,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,700. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $272.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

