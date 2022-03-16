Short Interest in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Decreases By 18.2%

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TXRH stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

