Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Expands By 20.2%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 535,500 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Coates purchased 300,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Troika Media Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Troika Media Group by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 186,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRKA opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

