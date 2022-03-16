Short Interest in Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Rises By 25.0%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

OTCMKTS TRKNY opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.10.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.