Short Interest in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Decreases By 22.0%

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VBNK opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.62 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52. VersaBank. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Get VersaBank. alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. VersaBank.’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,836,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,033,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VersaBank. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

About VersaBank. (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.