Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Decreases By 19.2%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VYGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $249.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01.

