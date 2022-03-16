Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €53.42 ($58.70) and last traded at €54.58 ($59.98). Approximately 635,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.82 ($60.24).

SHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($78.13) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.65 ($72.15).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €57.60 and a 200-day moving average of €59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.52.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.