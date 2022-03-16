Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHLGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €53.42 ($58.70) and last traded at €54.58 ($59.98). Approximately 635,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.82 ($60.24).

SHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($78.13) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.65 ($72.15).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €57.60 and a 200-day moving average of €59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.52.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

