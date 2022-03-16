SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Down 4.9%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 70 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
A number of research firms have commented on SSU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23.
About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
