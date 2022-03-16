Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 111,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $327.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.