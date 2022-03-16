Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) & UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Critical Comparison

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigyn Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 102.17%. UFP Technologies has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.94%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39% UFP Technologies 8.63% 9.17% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A UFP Technologies $179.37 million 2.45 $13.37 million $2.22 26.26

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The firm also providing highly engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. �Its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. �The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

