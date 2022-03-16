Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

SPG stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.60. 49,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,750. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.68 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.49 and a 200-day moving average of $146.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

