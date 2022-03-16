Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.50

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

SMSMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

