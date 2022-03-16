Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading 12.5% Higher

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 425,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 221,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.10 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33.

About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

