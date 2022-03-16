SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.63.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

SITE stock opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $104,453,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,392,000 after buying an additional 180,928 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

