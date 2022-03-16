SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. 313,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.
SKM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (Get Rating)
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
See Also
