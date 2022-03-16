Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,875,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,759,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKX traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.