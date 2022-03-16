Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.05

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 43474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGR.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.06. The stock has a market cap of C$756.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

About Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.