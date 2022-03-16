Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.25.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sleep Number by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

