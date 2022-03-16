Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.