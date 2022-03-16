SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 4%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 27,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,708,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.35 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 892,314 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

