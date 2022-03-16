Smart MFG Tops 1-Day Volume of $99,923.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Smart MFG has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $99,923.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 329,415,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

