Smartshare Market Capitalization Hits $278,296.26 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $278,296.26 and approximately $48,197.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00081240 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002449 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

