Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.68% from the stock’s previous close.

SMAR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

SMAR stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Smartsheet by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Smartsheet by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 60,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

