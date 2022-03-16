Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE SMAR opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,048,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.