SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.23. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

About SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries, Inc is an oilfield service company, providing detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreasers under the Miracle Blue name, aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name, and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name, which are used in oil remediation jobs.

